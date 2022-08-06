Everton did a miracle of sorts surviving the drop zone last season but the Toffees will now focus on getting back to their glory days. Frank Lampard came in at a time when the team was down on confidence after some poor results under Rafael Benitez and the former Chelsea manager did not have the luxury of taking his time to implement his ideas. But in a fresh campaign with the squad of his preference, Lampard will have no excuses to fail. Opponents Chelsea were trophyless last term and this generally means sacking of the manager at Blues but a change in ownership sees Thomas Tuchel still at the helm of the club. They will be gunning to win the title and it is imperative they start well. Everton versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 PM IST. Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23: Gunners Kick Off New Season With Comfortable Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's knee injury rules him out for more than a month which means Demarai Gray could line up as the number 9. In addition to the England striker, the Toffees will also be without the services of Andros Townsend, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies and Salomon Rondon. Dwight McNeil will make his competitive debut for Everton along with fellow signing James Tarkowski.

Thomas Tuchel has his first-choice central midfield pairing of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic available and the duo have an important role to play this season. Marc Cucurella has not had a proper training session at his new club and hence will not be available for selection. Kai Havertz will lead the attack and former Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount will play as the wingers.

When is Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Goodison Park. The game will be held on August 06, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Chelsea match.

Tough game for Chelsea but one they should be able to claim three points from and start with a win.

