Manchester United have endured a season never seen in their illustrious history with the club struggling at 15th in the points table. With more than two third of the season gone, the team is closer to the relegation zone with just 15 points. The Ruben Amorim change has only taken the club backwards and the Portuguese gaffer will need to show he belongs to the big stage, sooner than later. Opponents Everton on the other hand have now gone above Manchester United in the points table with four wins and a draw in their last five matches. David Moyes is doing wonders at the club and the morale of the squad is high. Brilliant Brentford Deepens Leicester City’s Relegation Woes With Club-Record 4–0 Win in Premier League 2024–25.

Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Orel Mangala, Dwight McNeil, Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja, Iliman Ndiaye, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all missing in action for Everton due to injuries. Beto is set to lead the attack with Carlos Alcaraz as the playmaker behind him. James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will form the double pivot in central midfield. Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom get the nod on the wings.

Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, and Christian Eriksen are all expected to be back for Manchester United. Rasmus Hojlund has been largely ineffective upfront, but lack of alternatives means he starts once again with Allejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee as the playmakers. Bruno Fernandes will drop to central midfield in a deep playmaker role.

When is Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Everton and Manchester United will lock horns in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, February 22. The Everton vs Manchester United, match will be played at Goodison Park and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool Premier League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold Score as The Reds Earn Point To Extent Lead in Standings.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Everton vs Manchester United live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD channels. For Everton vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Everton vs Manchester United live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website after purchasing a subscription. Manchester United will struggle in this tie and should succumb to another defeat here.

