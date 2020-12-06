Two teams who are yet to win a game this season will lock horns this evening in the Indian Super League, looking for their first three points. It has been a gloomy start for FC Goa and Kerala Blasters this season. While Kerala used to slow starts in the past, it is surprising to see pre-tournament favourites Goa in the bottom half. Goa have lost a lot of their key players this term, and it has had a negative impact on their performances. The Gaurs are in a period of transition, and they certainly need time to adapt. Kerala Blasters nearly lost Chennaiyin in their last game, and their previous too game were far from convincing as well. FC Goa versus Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Albert Noguera has seen his one-game ban overturned by AIFF following an altercation with NEUFC manager Gerard Nus on the touch. His availability is a massive boost for the Gaurs’ midfield where his dynamism is vital. Igor Angulo has slotted in well as a striker, and his partnership with Jorge Mendoza is flourishing well. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming, telecast and other details of FCG vs KBFC match.

When is FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 6 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters United FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the FCG vs KBFC online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Mumbai City will struggle to keep pace with Goa’s fine passing game and could end with a second defeat in as many games.

Sergio Cidoncha has been ruled out for a considerable amount of time with an ankle injury which is a massive blow for Kerala Blasters. He and Gary Hooper have been the two positives for Kerala Blasters so far with their brilliant passing and movement helping the team do well in the attacking third. Bakary Kone needs to improve considerably with the team shipping in easy goals. They looked physically exhausted in the second half against Chennaiyin and manager Kibu Vicuna has a lot of thinking to do ahead of the Goa game.

Goa will be confident of getting their first win against a depleted Kerala Blasters, who are short on confidence at the moment.

