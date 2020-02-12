FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for FCG vs MCFC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC (Photo Credits: ISL)

Already assured of a playoff berth, FC Goa will want to win against Mumbai City FC to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. FC goa are tied on points with ATK (33) after 16 rounds and a win at home can take them back to the top. FC Goa vs Mumbai City match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday). FC Goa won 4-2 when they faced Mumbai City FC earlier in ISL 6 and will hope to complete a league double over the Islanders with another win that will take them back into the top spot. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team prediction for the FCG vs MCFC match ISL 6, should scroll down. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC - Live Football Score.

FC Goa, along with two-time ISL winners ATK, have already advanced to the semi-finals with two league stage games in hand. But they will hope to maintain their five-match unbeaten streak at home in ISL 2019-20. The sacking of Sergio Lobera have not disrupted the team as seen in their last match – 1 4-1 victory over the bottom-placed Hyderabad FC. Goa have scored 11 times in their last three matches, including four each in successive games.

Mumbai City FC, on the other, will miss Amine Chermiti for the FC Goa encounter. The Tunisian forward is suspended for this game after accumulating four yellow cards but Jorge Costa has striker Modou Sougou and full-back Subhasish Bose available again. Mumbai City’s five-match unbeaten run on the road draw to an end with the 0-2 defeat to Odisha FC. They were also to 1-1 draw by Hyderabad in their last away fixture and have only won twice away from home. But the last-gasp wins over NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will give the Islanders enough confidence to chase a victory.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this encounter as he has conceded fewer goals than Amrinder Singh (MCFC) and is more reliable.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Subhasish Bose (MCFC) has been the best Mumbai City FC defender and has also contributed with a goal and assist each. He should be the first pick for the defenders. Pratik Chaudhari (MCFC) and Moturda Fall (FCG) should be the other defenders in the team.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – It will be an all Goa midfield as they have the midfield available among all eight teams in the ISL. Hugo Boumous (FCG) has scored eight goals and assisted six times. Brandon Fernandes (FCG) has five assists and two goals to his name. Both players should be must in all fantasy teams. They will be joined by Mander Rao Desai (FCG) and Lenny Rodrigues (FCG).

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – Ferran Corominas (FCG) has scored 11 goals so far and is fourth-highest goalscorer in ISL 2019-20. He will be joined in attack by Modou Sougou (MCFC) and Mohamed Larbi (MCFC).

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction : Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Subhasish Bose (MCFC), Moturda Fall (FCG), Pratik Chaudhari (MCFC), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Hugo Boumous (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Mander Rao Desai (FCG), Ferran Corominas (FCG), Modou Sougou (MCFC) and Mohamed Larbi (MCFC).

FC Goa are level on points with ISL 2019-20 points table leaders ATK (33) after 16 games each but are behind on goal difference. A win at the Fatorda Stadium will help them displace ATK and regain the top position. Mumbai City are fourth 26 points from 16 matches and need victories to consolidate the final semi-final spot especially with Chennaiyin FC just four points behind with a game in hand.