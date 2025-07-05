FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Paris Saint-Germain will be taking on Bayern Munich in the quarter finals of the FIFA Club World Cup this evening. The UEFA Champions League winners blew away Inter Miami 4-0 in the Round of 16 and they will be keen to continue their dominance as one of the most sought-after teams in world football right now. Opponents Bayern Munich were challenged a bit by Flamengo in the last round but ultimately secured a comfortable 2-4 victory. The German champions have not done well in Europe recently and it will be interesting to see how they fair against a top team. PSG versus Bayern Munich will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 9:30 PM IST. PSG 4-0 Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Joao Neves Scores Brace As UCL Champions Produce Dominant Performance Against Lionel Messi and Co, Qualify For Quarterfinal.

PSG will go for their strongest possible line up with everyone fit and available for selection. Ousmane Dembele will lead the attack with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia using their pace to create chances from the wings. Vitinha has been class apart in midfield for the Parisians and he will partner Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves in the midfield three.

Kingsley Coman picked up an injury in the last game and will not feature for Bayern Munich while the likes of Hiroki Ito and Kim Min-jae are already ruled out. Harry Kane will be a key figure in attack, and he will be set up by Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise from out wide. Thomas Muller will be inducted into the playing eleven as the second striker.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Date Saturday, July 5 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Paris Saint-Germain is set to face Bayern Munich in the blockbuster quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on July 5. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Miami Funny Memes Go Viral After PSG Take 4-0 Lead Against Lionel Messi and Co At Half-Time of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 Clash.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich live telecast on any TV channel. For Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Bayern Munich will try and put pressure on PSG, but it might not be enough with the Parisians progressing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2025 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).