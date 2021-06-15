2018 World Champions France will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against the 2014 World Champions Germany in the first round of fixtures in Group F. The clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 15, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both sides will be aiming for a winning start to their European Campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for France vs Germany, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 5 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Updated Points Table.

France were the runners-up during the last edition and will be looking to go all the way this time around with a game against Germany being the deal tester for Didier Deschamps men to gauge where they are at the moment. Meanwhile, this will be Joachin Low’s last tournament with the German national team and they will be aiming to do better than their semi-final finishes in 2012 and 2016.

When is France vs Germany, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

France vs Germany Euro 2020 match will be played on June 16, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

France vs Germany, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast France vs Germany live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

France vs Germany, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of France vs Germany, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).