Arsenal have lost their way a bit in the title race, dropping to the third spot in the English Premier League table. The Gunners have 28 points from 14 games with three back-to-back wins in their last five matches. Mikel Arteta’s side started off well but a few draws and losses in between hampered their position in the challenge for the League Title. Injury crises and poor finishing left the Gunners out of the title race so far. They face Fulham next, who are in the ninth position at the moment. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Arsenal has a strong offensive record against Fulham, scoring in every match against the side since 2009. But they failed to win a match against Fulham last season. Moreover, Fulham is unbeaten in the last eight London derbies. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz are in good form with captain Odegaard providing the assists in the games. Fulham improved their performances since returning to the Premier League two seasons ago. Check out Fulham vs Arsenal match details and viewing options below.

When is Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will play an away game against Fulham in Match Week 15 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Fulham vs Arsenal match will be played at the Craven Cottage and it starts at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 8. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Fulham vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Fulham vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal will be challenged in this tie but should secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).