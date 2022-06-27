Arsenal have reportedly completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City which has cost them around $50 million. According to Fabrizio Romano, the paperwork between the North London-based club and the Brazilian has been done. The 25-year-old footballer has signed a deal with the Gunner until 2027 after finalizing the personal terms with the Premier League outfit. Raphinha Transfer News: Arsenal To Submit Improved Offer For Leeds United Winger.

Jesus joined Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2016 and, after winning every possible trophy except the UEFA Champions League, he left the club on a high note. The former No 9 of City has accumulated 95 goals and 46 assists in his six-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium, winning four Premier League titles, four League Cup and four FA Cup crowns. Fabio Vieira Transfer News: FC Porto Midfielder Joins Arsenal on Long-Term Contract.

After the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at Etihad as a priority transfer for the current Premier League winners, Jesus wanted to leave immediately as his place in the playing XI would be uncertain. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta made him one of his top targets for the next season and pushed the club to go for him. Sources say, Jesus was convinced to join Arsenal after being assured of ample playing time.

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday. Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. pic.twitter.com/06dTVNNLmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

Arsenal, who were constantly criticized by pundits for not making any important signings last year, have already made two notable transfers in the form of Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).