German football has been on the decline for the past many years and the Die Mannschaft will be looking to get back to their past best at the earliest. They take on Belgium in an international friendly which brings two of Europe’s finest on one stage. The hosts defeated Peru in an exhibition match recently and the team played some high-quality football. Opponents Belgium defeated Sweden 3-0 in their previous match which was a Euro 2024 qualifier. Domenico Tedesco got off to a perfect start as the manager of the Red Devils and if he can help the side play to their true potential, it will be a perfect alliance for Belgium football. Germany versus Belgium will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Suffers Injury, Misses Sweden’s UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier Match Against Azerbaijan.

Kai Havertz has returned to London due to illness while Nico Schlotterbeck got injured against Peru and has been ruled out. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are the stalwarts in attack for the Germans and they will look to create openings for Timo Werner and Niclas Fullkrug. Joshua Kimmichin midfield is the one that makes the side tick and is a sort of enforcer with his tough tackling high pressing game.

Jeremy Doku and Thibaut Courtois have been ruled out for Belgium due to fitness concerns. Koen Casteels starts in goal for the visitors with Wour Faes and Jan Vertonghen in defence. Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard form the front two for the Red Devils with skipper Kevin de Bruyne playing as an advanced playmaker in midfield with Amadou Onana providing the shield for the backline.

When is Germany vs Belgium, International Friendly Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Germany will take on Belgium at an important International Friendly match on Wednesday, March 29. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at RheinEnergieStadion, Köln, Germany. Niclas Fullkrug Scores a Brace As Germany Register 2–0 Victory Against Peru in International Friendly (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Germany vs Belgium, International Friendly Football Match?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the important friendly match between Germany and Belgium on their channel. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Germany vs Belgium, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online?

Germany vs Belgium is a very important game in terms of preparation for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024. Hence, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Germany vs Belgium match. Germany will dominate the game since they are playing at home with Belgium opting to play on the counter. Expect the hosts to claim a 3-2-win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2023 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).