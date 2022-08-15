Atletico Madrid are slated to kick off their La Liga 2022-23 campaign when they face Getafe today, August 15 in an away game at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The Madrid-based team would aim for a convincing victory in their first outing in a bid to start their new season in fashion. Diego Simeone's side finished third in the La Liga table last season behind Real Madrid and Barcelona. They would definitely go for the top finish this time around after their bitter rivals the defending champions Real Madrid winning their first game against Almeria and Barcelona held to a goalless draw. On the other hand, Getafe, who were in the 15th position in the La Liga points table last season, would look for at least a top-ten finish. Atletico would head into this game on the back of an impressive pre-season camping in which they scored 13 goals overall in just four matches. Scroll down below to know the live telecast and online live streaming details of the match. Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga: David Alaba's Freekick Secures Comeback Win for Los Blancos (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Diego Simeone's team had an amazing pre-season tour as they would be pumped and energetic ahead of their away game against Getafe. In La Liga 2021-22 season, the Madrid outfit finished third and were 16 points behind the reigning champions Real Madrid in the table. While they look to rival archrivals Barcelona and Real Madrid for the domestic title this season, Simeone has lost his top forward Luis Suarez as the Uruguayan has joined Nacional this summer. The Spanish giants have strengthed their squad with the signings of Alex Witsel and Nahuel Molina. Stars like Alvaro Morata, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar and Ian Oblak would start in the playing XI in Getafe match. Witseland Molina are also expected to start from the beginning.

On the other hand, the Deep Blue Ones could lineup the same players that played in their last pre-season tour game last month. The Spanish side, that amassed only 39 points out of 38 matches last season, have roped in top players such as Borja Mayoral and Kiko Casilla. Quique Sanchez Flores' team have been quite busy in the summer transfer market as they have made seven signings so far. With the departures of Mathias Olivera, Hugo Duro and Chema Rodriguez, the hosts could play all their new signings in the starting lineup against Atletico.

When is Getafe vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Getafe vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The game will be held on August 15, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Getafe vs Atletico Madrid live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the Getafe vs Atletico Madrid match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Getafe vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Atletico Madrid clash. Indian fans can get the online live streaming of the La Liga match on Voot app and website.