Atalanta will host record champions Juventus in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium in Bergamo, Italy on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are separated by just one point in the table with Bianconer leading in the standings. Meanwhile, fans searching for Atalanta vs Juventus live streaming can scroll down below. Robin Gosens’ Teammates Buy Him Cristiano Ronaldo’s Shirt After Juventus Star Refused to Swap Shirt With Atalanta Defender.

It looks like Juventus’ reign at the top of Italian football might be coming to an end this season after winning the title on nine consecutive occasions. However, Andrea Pirlo’s team still are involved in the Champions League race and could pull clear of the chasing pack with a win over Atalanta, who themselves are looking to book a place in the top four come the end of the season.

Atalanta vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Atalanta vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium in Bergamo, Italy and will take place on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Atalanta vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Atalanta vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

