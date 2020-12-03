ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC will face each other in match 15 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Thursday (December 3, 2020). Both teams fins themselves on the opposite end of the points table as the newcomers are second from the top while Odisha are second last. Meanwhile, fans searching on how to watch ATKMB vs OFC live streaming in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Sandesh Jhingan, Roy Krishna & Diego Mauricio Other Key Players For ATKMB vs OFC ISL 2020-21 Clash.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the Indian Super League and ATK Mohun Bagan will look to continue their winning run. Antonio Habas’ team have won both their games so far and could go top of the table with a positive result. Meanwhile, Odisha have just one draw to show from their opening two games and will be hoping to record their first victory of the campaign. ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium on December 3, 2020 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans can catch the live action of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to live telecast the game. Fans can also follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live-streaming the ATKMB vs OFC clash online for fans.

