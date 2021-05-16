Barcelona meets Celta Vigo in the La Liga 2020-21 match. Barcelona are on third spot on the La Liga 2020-21 points table and will be looking to add more points to their kitty. They will be up against eighth placed team. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live streaming online and TV telecast details in India then scroll down for all the important details. BAR vs CEV Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21.

Barcelona have won just two games in their last five outings in La Liga 2020-21. Ronald Koeman’s men are four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two behind Real Madrid who are placed on second spot.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on May 16, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Camp Nou and is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Ronald Koeman Doubtful About Barcelona Clinching La Liga 2021 Title After 3-3 Draw Against Levante.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

