Barcelona and Getafe are about to lock horns with each other in the La Liga 2021 match which will be held at Camp Nou in a while. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. The match is being played amid the European Super League chaos where Barcelona labelled itself as the founder of the league. This invited a lot of criticism for the La Liga giant as UEFA and FIFA had slammed the formation of the breakaway league. Lionel Messi Included in 23-Member Squad For La Liga 2021 Match Against Getafe, Check Predicted Starting XI of Both Sides.

Ahead of the game, team Barcelona announced 23- members squad for the match, which obviously includes Lionel Messi. Here's a piece of bad news for Barca as Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembélé miss out. The Danish forward will miss out due to an ankle injury suffered in training and the Frenchman due to some lingering groin issue. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Getafe match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on April 23, 2021 (Friday midnight). The match will be played at the Camp Nou and is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Getafe on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).