FC Barcelona returns to the Spanish La Liga with a game against Getafe after two commanding performances in domestic cup competition. The Catalonians defeated arch-rivals Real Madrid to lift the Supercopa de Espana and then followed it up with a win over Real Betis in the Round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey. While they looked good in the league till recently, a blip in form saw them drop to the third. Getafe on the other hand are 15th and have two wins and three losses in their last five games. They will look for a major upset here. Getafe versus Barcelona will be streamed on the GXR World website from 1:30 AM IST. Barcelona Reaches Copa Del Rey 2024–25 Quarterfinals With 5–1 Rout of Real Betis. Atletico Madrid Also Advances.

Diego Rico and Alvaro Rodriguez miss out for Getafe through suspension while the likes of Allam Nyom, Juan Berrocal, Yellu Santiago are out injured. David Soria in goal is a key player for the team, and he needs to have a good game. Coba and Carles Alena will provide the width as the traditional wingers. Borja Mayoral and Christantus Uche should form the two-man forward line.

Andres Christensen is in line for a return to the matchday squad for Barcelona but Inigo Martinez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are ruled out. Lamine Yamal has made a lot of difference for the club since his return and him along with Gavi and Raphinha will look to create chances. Robert Lewandowski is the target man upfront. Barcelona Win Spanish Super Cup 2025 Defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in Final; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde Score in Supercopa de Espana El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

When is Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will take on Getafe in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The Getafe vs Barcelona match will be played at the Coliseum Stadium, Getafe and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, for La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will thus not be able to watch Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast on any TV channel. For the Getafe vs Barcelona online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Getafe vs Barcelona live telecast in La Liga 2024-25 on the GXR World website for free. Barcelona have momentum with them and that should help them come up with another win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).