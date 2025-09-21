Barcelona will host Getafe in their next La Liga 2025-26 fixture on Monday, September 22. The Barcelona vs Getafe match in matchweek 5 of La Liga 2025-26 will be held at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The Barcelona vs Getafe football fixture will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking for Spain star footballer Lamine Yamal's availability for Barcelona can scroll down below to find all the information. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

Barcelona are at home, and they will be looking to secure another win. They are unbeaten in the new season of La Liga and will be keen to continue their winning momentum. Hansi Flick's men also secured a victory in their UEFA Champions League fixture. Getafe, on the other hand, have suffered one defeat out of four La Liga games. Getafe must come up with their best performance if they want to stand a chance against the Spanish giant.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has provided Lamine Yamal's availability for their side's match against Getafe. Yamal picked up what was described as a pubic area injury during the September break while representing his national side, Spain. Ahead of the match against Getafe, Hansi Flick has been ruled out of Barcelona's next La Liga 2025-26 encounter. La Liga 2025–26: Spain Winger Nico Williams’ Groin Injury Major Concern for Athletic Bilbao.

Hansi Flick slammed the national team upon returning: “He won’t be available. He went off to play for Spain with some pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers so he could play. They had at least a three-goal lead in both matches, and he still played 73 and 79 minutes. Between the games he wasn’t able to train. That’s not looking after the player. I’m very sad about this.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).