Barcelona would like to continue their impressive run as they take on SD Huesca in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday Mid-Night (March 16). The Catalan Giants are currently third in the team standings with 56 points. However, a victory in the upcoming fixture would see them displacing arch-rivals Real Madrid in the second place. On the other hand, the visitors have failed to make any impact this season as they are tottering at the last position with 20 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the BAR vs HUE match. Lionel Messi Focused in Training Ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga Match Against Huesca.

Although Lionel Messi and Co are 11 points behind table leaders Atletico Madrid, they have gained momentum lately and would be determined to register yet another win. While they’ll take the field as firm favourites, the head-to-head record is also in their favour. Barcelona have defeated SD Huesca in four of their five meetings, with the remaining encounter resulting in a draw. The Catalan side even emerged 1-0 victorious in their reverse fixture, and would want a similar result. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Barcelona vs SD Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs SD Huesca match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium. The match will take place on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday) and the match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs SD Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs SD Huesca match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs SD Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Huesca for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).