Barcelona will hope to make it three consecutive wins in La Liga 2020-21 for the first time this season when they host Valencia in their next league fixture. Barcelona vs Valencia match will be played at Camp Nou on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). Barcelona beat Levante and Real Sociedad in their last two league matches and will want to end the year with three successive wins. Their opponents will also chase a victory after going without one in their last four matches. Valencia’s last win in La Liga came against Real Madrid and since they have played three draws and lost one. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Barcelona vs Valencia match should scroll down for all details. BAR vs VAL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Valencia Football Match.

Valencia are ranked 13th in the points table with 14 points from 13 games and have won only three matches. Barcelona are fifth in the standings with 20 points and are still six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid in the table. A win over will take them into the top four. But the hosts are without a number of key players with Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Valencia match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at Camp Nou on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be held at Camp Nou and it is scheduled to begin at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast and live streaming of Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Since there are no official broadcaster for La Liga in India the match will not be available on television. But fans can catch the live-action of the BAR vs VAL match on the official Facebook page of La Liga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).