Bengaluru FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on February 5, 2021 (Friday). Both teams remain in contention for a top-four finish and will be looking to take a step towards that objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. BFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Bengaluru ended their winless run last time around and will be hoping to build on that result. The Blues defeated East Bengal 2-0 in their previous ISL fixture. Meanwhile, have won just once in their last five games and will look to end the drought. The previous meeting between the two teams saw Carles Cuadrat’s team emerged as 1-0 winners courtesy of a Sunil Chhetri penalty. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The game will be played on February 5 (Friday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the BFC vs CFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

