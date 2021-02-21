Bengaluru FC and FC Goa face each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have semi-final qualifications in their sight but have a lot of work to do. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa live streaming can scroll down below for more details. BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

FC Goa currently occupy the final playoff spot and will look to take a huge step towards qualification with a positive result. Meanwhile, Bengaluru find themselves five points adrift of the top four positions and anything other than a win will end their chances of making it into the semi-finals. The earlier fixture between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw but both sides will be looking for a win this time around.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match will be held on February 21, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the BFC vs FCG match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the clash online for fans.

