Barcelona play their second game of their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo in an away tie, looking to continue their winning run. The club under new manager Ronald Koeman is in desperate need of some stability with their football needing to do the talking. Plenty of off-field controversies coupled with fissures in the board threaten to drag the mighty franchisee down. This season is crucial for them as they start the rebuild phase. Celta Vigo have played thrice this season and are yet to taste defeat. They have managed two draws and a win and have done well against Barcelona in the recent past. Celta Vigo versus Barcelona will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 1:00 am IST. Barcelona Confirms Signing Sergino Dest, Share a Video to Reveal Big Football Transfer News on Social Media.

Neto will continue to feature for Barcelona between the posts with German international Marc-Andre ter Stegen out with a knee injury. Samuel Umtiti’s issues with knee keep him out while Martin Brathwaite has failed to make the cut with a thigh problem. Ansu Fati scored a brace in the last game for Barcelona and the youngster will look to wreak havoc once again in combination with Lionel Messi. Gerard Pique, who many believed played his last game for Barcelona in the Bayern Munich demolition last season will continue to be the main man at the back for the club.

Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco and David Junca will not play against Barcelona for Celta Vigo with injuries which is a huge problem for the visitors. Santi Mina could line-up alongside Iago Aspas in the attacking third for the visitors. Lucas Olaza and Kevin Vazquez could operate as wingbacks against Barcelona in order to give more defensive cover to the team’s play.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at Balaidos and will begin at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on October 2, 2020 (Friday).

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India. Celta Vigo will be compact in their set-up but Barcelona have enough qualities about them to secure the three points.

