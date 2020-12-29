Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to take on each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21. The two teams are locking horns with each other at the GMC Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details for the match. But before that let’s have a quick look at the preview of the game. ATK Mohun Bagan is placed on number two of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 16 points in their kitty. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC is on number seven with nine points in their kitty. CFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21 Dream11 Team: Roy Krishna, Rahim Ali Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

ATK Mohun Bagan has so far lost only one game out of seven. They ended up having the last laugh in five of their matches and the remaining one game ended with a draw. All eye will once again be on Roy Krishna who will be expected to score once again. In the season so far, Chennaiyin FC has won a couple of games with three draws and the remaining matches ended with a draw. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of CFC vs ATKMB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans.

