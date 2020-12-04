Chennaiyin FC are up against Bengaluru FC in their next fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium, Goa on Friday (December 4). Chennaiyin FC – who are the runner’s up of the last season – made a steady start to their campaign this season with one win and a draw in two games. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are yet to register a win in ISL 2020-21, and they must leave no stones unturned to get a favourable result this time around. Meanwhile, Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all details. Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Chennaiyin – under the guidance of new manager Csaba Laszlo – started the season nicely with a 2-1 win against Jamshedpur FC. However, they looked comparatively subdued in their second encounter against Kerala Blasters FC which ended in a draw. On the other hand, Sunil Chhetri and Co indeed lacked intent in both their games. Although their defence looked solid, they were reluctant in their approach and hence, couldn’t register even one win in their first two games. As the high-voltage match takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 4, 2020 (Friday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of CFC vs BFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs BFC clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).