Barcelona will be looking to end their season on a high when they travel to take on Eibar in their final La Liga 2020-21 fixture. The clash will be played at the Municipal Stadium in Ipurua on May 22, 2021 (Saturday). The Catalans are already out of the title race but look to sign off on a positive note. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Eibar vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. EIB vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Eibar vs Barcelona Football Match.

Both teams have had disappointing domestic campaigns as Barcelona have failed to win the league title against while Eibar have been relegated to the second division after seven years in the top tier. Despite it being the final game, the Blaugranas have a lot to play for as defeat could see them finish fourth in the table, their lowest standing in over a decade and it will be something the Catalans will be looking to avoid.

When is Eibar vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Eibar vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Municipal Stadium in Ipurua, Eibar. The match will take place on May 22, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is set to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Eibar vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Eibar vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Eibar vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Eibar vs Barcelona for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).