It is time for the first Merseyside Derby of the season as Everton gears up to welcome city rivals, Liverpool. Everton have made a torrid start to the season after barely managing survival last campaign. They currently lie 17th in the points table and are yet to win a game this campaign. Their last three matches have ended in a draw and there is considerable pressure on Frank Lampard to turn things around quickly. Opponents Liverpool also started slowly but with two wins on the bounce, the Reds are on the way up. Another win and they will break into the top 4. The EPL is the toughest league in the world and what makes it truly special is that there are no overwhelming favorites for any games. Everton will believe they can stop Liverpool if they play to their strengths. Everton versus Liverpool will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 5:00 PM IST. Deadline Day 2022: Major Transfers Across Top Five Leagues on Final Day of Summer Window

Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate, and Andros Townsend are missing for Everton which is a massive blow. They form the core of the team and their absence hurts their style of play. Anthony Gordon was close to leaving the hosts in the summer transfer window but the Toffees have managed to keep hold of the youngster and he will have a role to play in the attacking third where he will link up with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Neal Maupay, who makes his debut for the club.

Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury in the last game forcing Liverpool to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. The Brazilian international does not have the required clearances through to feature. Fabinho and Fabio Carvalho should line up in midfield while Darwin Nunez returns after serving his suspension, although he will not be part of the starting eleven.

When is Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Goodison Park. The game will be held on September 3, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool match. Liverpool will be fairly confident of beating Everton and trying and chase arch-rivals Manchester City in the title race.

