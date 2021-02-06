Real Madrid will travel to Huesca as the teams face each other in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Estadio El Alcoraz on February 6, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have been performing below their expectant level this season and will look to find some consistency. Meanwhile, fans searching for SD Huesca vs Real Madrid live streaming can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Skipper To Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely to Be Out For Several Weeks.

Real Madrid have a number of injury concerns to deal with heading into the game as they will be without Zinedine Zidane on the sidelines due to Covid-19 diagnosis while star players Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos are set to miss the encounter due to respective injuries. Los Blancos suffered defeat in their previous game against Levante and will hope to bounce back while Huesca after winning their first match in 10 games will be looking to continue that run. Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Hopeful of Eden Hazard’s Comeback in Two-Three Weeks.

Huesca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Huesca vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match will take place at Estadio El Alcoraz in Huesca. The match will be played on February 06, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to start at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Huesca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Huesca vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

