Manchester United will take on Granada in the second leg of their Europa League 2020-21 fixture. The clash will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 15, 2021 (late Thursday night). It is the English side that holds the advantage in the tie after a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture last week. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Granada, UEL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. MUN vs GRD Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Europa League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Manchester United vs Granada Football Match.

Manchester United have progressed on all 21 previous occasions after winning the away game of their European knockout tie and are expected to advance once again as it is a huge task for Granada to overturn the deficit. However, the La Liga side will take hope from the Spanish team’s record at Old Trafford, who have lost just once in the previous ten visits.

Manchester United vs Granada, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Match Time and Schedule in India

Manchester United vs Granada match in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on April 16, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Manchester United vs Granada, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Granada UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg match can watch the match live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television. Those fans wanting to watch the game live online in India can watch the free live streaming online on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.

