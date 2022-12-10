Manchester United will be looking to bounce back post a 4-2 loss at the hands of when they take on Real Betis in their second friendly game. The Red Devils have an important second half of the season coming up and if the first part was all about consolidation under Erik Ten Hag, they will now look to push on. The Red Devils currently lie 5th in the English Premier League points table and have an important game against Barcelona in the Europa League. With several members either still actively participating in the World Cup or on a breather post the main event in Qatar, the Red Devils have a select group of players to choose their playing eleven from. Opponents Real Betis will be relatively happy with the start they have made to their season and they have a chance to play at an even higher level and make it to the Champions League places. Real Betis versus Manchester United will start at 10:30 pm IST. Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United, Club Friendly: Erik Ten Hag's Side Face Defeat in Their First Outing Since Cristiano Ronaldo Exit

David De Gea has joined the Manchester United squad and could feature against Real Betis. Anthony Martial looked good in the previous match and will once again link up with Donny Van de Beek in the attack. Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho are quality young players in their ranks and their performance will be minutely analysed by their manager. Scott McTominay is the only first-team midfielder available for the Red Devils and he is expected to play the full ninety minutes.

Real Betis will have some of their stalwarts in Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, and Borja Iglesias available and starting the contest. Juan Cruz and Luiz Felipe are injured and unavailable for selection. Martin Montoya in the backline is a key player for the Spanish club and all eyes will be on him as he takes the field against a top side like Manchester United.

When is Real Betis vs Manchester United, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Betis vs Manchester United friendly clash will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville on December 10, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 10:30 pm IST. Grant Wahl, American Sports Journalist, Collapses And Dies While Covering Netherlands vs Argentina Football Match During FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Real Betis vs Manchester United, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Real Betis vs Manchester United in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of Real Betis vs Manchester United on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Real Betis vs Manchester United, Club Friendlies 2022?

Real Betis vs Manchester United, clash will be available on online. For Real Betis vs Manchester United live streaming fans can access the MUTV official app to watch the game. Real Betis should win this game easily considering they are almost to their full strength and in good form.

