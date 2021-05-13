Manchester United will take on Liverpool in the rescheduled Premier League 2020-21 fixture after the initial game was postponed following protest by the Red Devils fans. The clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on May 13, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both sides will be aiming for a win to achieve their respective objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Clash Postponed After Fan Protest At Old Trafford.

Liverpool are chasing Champions League qualification and need a win against their bitter rivals if they want to have any chance of making it into Europe’s elite next season. Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to secure the second spot in the table and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to play his first team after their defeat to Leicester City in the previous fixture following a number of changes. Virgil Van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Star Opts Out Of Euro 2020 As He Targets Pre-Season With Reds.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on May 14, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Free Live Streaming and Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Premier League in India and will telecast the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash on Star Sports Select SD/HD channels. Fans in India looking for the live streaming online of the match can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. JIO and Airtel users can also watch the match live on the JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).