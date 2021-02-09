Real Madrid is all set to take on Getafe in the La Liga 2020-21 match. The La Liga 2021 match will be played at the home ground of Real Madrid i.e. Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Real Madrid is placed on number three of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with 43 points. A win here would mean that they would be on number two and would surpass their arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga. Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Out of the five matches played by Los Blancos, they have won three, lost one and a match ended with a draw. Whereas, Getafe is placed on number 13 of the points table with 24 points. Out of the last five games played by Getafe, they have won a couple of them and lost an equal number of games. One of their matches ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2020-21 match will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match will be played on February 10, 2020 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). RM vs ATL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Football Match.

Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

