Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in IST: Real Madrid will be looking to build on to their 1-2 win over Huesca in their previous and climb up the ladder in the points table. Atletico Madrid are favourites to lift the La Liga title this year but the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona can do what remains in their hand – win their upcoming games and try and close the gap. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Los Blancos so far with injuries to key players plaguing their progress. Having dropped points in eight of their twenty-one games, their form certainly does not merit a defence of their title. Opponent Getafe are 13th in the points table and winless in their last three games. It will take a special effort from the visitors to get an away victory under their belt. Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr to Win Best Men’s Player of the Decade Award by IFFHS.

Nacho and Raphael Varane will start at the heart of the defence for Real Madrid with injuries to Sergio Ramos and Eder Militao. Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos are injured and this opens up an opportunity for Antonio Blanco in midfield. Karim Benzema is an ever presence force in the final third but needs the likes of Marcos Asensio and Vinicius Jr to create chances from the wide.

Djene Dakonam misses out for Getafe owing to suspension and his absence in defence might trouble Getafe. Dario Poveda is out injured and there is no timeline given on his return yet. Jaime Mata and Carles Alena should start in a two-man forward line with Nemanja Maksimovic and Mauro Arambarri as the central midfielders. Cucho Hernandez has pace and trickery about him and Getafe will look to build attacks down their right courtesy the winger.

When is Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Getafe match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Getafe for free. Real Madrid are missing several key players at the moment and it will not be a surprise if they dropped points in this game.

