SC East Bengal (SCEB) will lock horns with Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 80. The game will be held at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on February 2, 2021. SCEB defeated BFC when they met last time on January 9, 2021, at Fatorda Stadium. Both teams are still in the race for playoffs, but they will have to register wins in their upcoming games.

SCEB is currently placed at the 10th position with 13 points, while BFC sits on the 8th spot with 15 points. BFC is winless in their last five games as they have drawn three and lost two. While SCEB has lost one and won one and had managed a draw in their remaining three in their last five encounters of ISL 2020-21.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 2, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will take place at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the SCEB vs BFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SCEB vs BFC clash online for fans.

