Sheffield United and Manchester United are all set to take on each other at the Bramall Lane in the EPL 2020-21. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match and the broadcast details but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Manchester United has quite a mixed season so far. The team is placed on number nine of the Premier League 2020-21 points table with 20 points in their kitty. Out of the 11 games played by the Red Devils, they have lost six, lost three and the remaining ones ended with a draw. Premier League 2020–21 Best Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady and Other Top Defenders in England’s Top-Flight Football League This Season.

On the other hand, Sheffield United haven’t had a great season so far and they have won only a single game out of the 12 matches played by them. The team has one point in their kitty. On paper, the Red Devils look stronger and they have a real good chance of getting those three points and gaining momentum on the Premier League 2020-21 points table. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

When is Sheffield United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

The Sheffield United vs Manchester United is going to be held on December 18, 2020 (Friday night) at the Bramall Lane. The match will start at 1.30 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Sheffield United vs Manchester United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Sheffield United vs Manchester United match online for fans in India. So you can either download the Hotstar app or visit hotstar.com to watch the game live. JIO and Airtel subscribers can watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

