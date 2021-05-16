West Brom and Liverpool take on each other in the English Premier League 2020-21 match. While Liverpool are on fifth place, West From are near bottom placed at the 19th place. Meanwhile, if you are looking for EPL live streaming online and live telecast, then scroll down for all the important details apart from match timing and venue. Virgil Van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Star Opts Out Of Euro 2020 As He Targets Pre-Season With Reds.

Liverpool will have their eyes set on the top four finish as they meet struggling West Brom. Liverpool have 17 wins from 35 matches and have 60 points in their kitty.

When is West Brom vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

West Brom vs Liverpool match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on May 16, 2021 (Sunday). The clash will be held at The Hawthorns and the game is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of West Brom vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the West Brom vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Brom vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the West Brom vs Liverpool match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

