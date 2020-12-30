Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will face off against each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on December 30, 2020 (Wednesday). The teams have met each other twice in the competition and The Gaurs lead the head to head record as they registered wins in both the encounters between the two sides last season. Igor Angulo, Aridane Santana, Jorge Mendoza & Other Key Players Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

FC Goa put an end to their losing run last time around but will hope that they can build on that against Hyderabad who are on a downward spiral at the moment. The Nizam’s have lost two consecutive games but will look to put an end to that. The Gaurs have conceded the first goal in six of their eight games so far and Hyderabad will look to take advantage of that. Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC – February 5, 2020 – Goa Won 4-1

It was a fairly one-sided affair at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as hosts Goa completely out-played their rivals. Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas each scored a brace on either side of Marcelinho’s goal for Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa – December 8, 2020 – Goa Won 1-0

It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams and as expected both teams refrained from making any mistakes. The game was a cagey affair and was decided by just one goal as Manvir Singh scored just past the hour mark.

