Hyderabad FC will face Bengaluru FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on October 22, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams eye to get ahead in the title race with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Chennaiyin FC 0–2 FC Goa, ISL 2022–23: Dheeraj Singh Shines as FCG Clinch Victory Against CFC

Hyderabad FC have started their campaign by dropping points against Mumbai City FC but recovered quickly with a win over NorthEast United in their second game. Eyeing to defend their title, Hyderabad will want to put up a strong performance against Bengaluru FC, who are coming out of a draw in their last game.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on October 22, 2022 (Saturday). The HFC vs BFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2022 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).