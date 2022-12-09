Defending Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC will host Kolkata giants East Bengal FC in their next match at ISL. The game will start at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at G.M.C Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on December 9. Manolo Marquez's Hyderbad FC had a great start to the tournament. They won five out of their six matches. However, the Nizams then suffered two back-to-back losses which dented their shield hopes. Hyderabad finally came back to the wing ways against Chennaiyin FC in their last match. They have currently gathered nineteen points from nine matches and are in the second position in the table. Hyderabad will hope to secure full three points against East Bengal which will take them to the top of the table.

East Bengal meanwhile had a very tough start to their Indian Super League 2022-23 campaign. The Red & Gold Brigade managed to win only one out of their first seven matches. Constantine's side finally started to pick up points in the last few weeks and won two out of the next three matches. East Bengal are currently in eighth place with nine points. A win in the next match will help them to get close to the top six. The Kolkata giants will be heavily dependent on their talismanic striker Cleiton Silva. ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23: Late Spotkick By Hugo Boumous Secures Crucial Three Points For ATK Mohun Bagan.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal ISL 2022-23 Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC will face Stephen Constantine's East Bengal in their next match at the ISL 2022-23. the match will take place at G.M.C Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on December 9. The kick-off time is 7.30 IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

The broadcasting rights of the Indian Super League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. So you can watch the match between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, and Star Sports 3. Indian Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of ISL Season 9 on TV in India.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the ongoing Indian Super League 2022-23. So you can watch the line streaming of the match between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal on the Hotstar app and website.

