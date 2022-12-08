Jamshedpur FC continue their dreadful run of form, as they succumb to their seventh defeat this season thanks to a momentary mistake of defensive piller Peter Hartley. ATK Mohun Bagan pressed for goal from the start of the match as they looked for a lead from where they can control the game. But Jamshedpur FC, riding on their new signing Rafa Crivellaro kept fair share of possession and didn't allow ATK Mohun Bagan to score despite conceding several chances. it was very late in the second half when Peter Hartley used his hands on an ATK Mohun Bagan player inside his own box and conceded a penalty. Hugo Boumous didn't let this opportunity go as he converted the spot kick to secure crucial three points. NorthEast United FC Terminate Contract of Their Israeli Head Coach Marco Balbul

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23 Result Details:

