Inter Miami has shown significant improvement since the addition of prominent global football icons, most notably the mesmerising Lionel Messi. Their Leagues Cup campaign has included wins over Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, and Orlando City. Inter Miami will now play FC Dallas in the Round of 16. FC Dallas is ranked eighth in the Western Conference MLS table and appears to be stronger than Inter Miami on paper. The match between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will begin at 7:00 a.m. IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Leagues Cup 2023 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Argentine Star Featuring in the Starting XI

While Lionel Messi remains Inter Miami's focal point, his upcoming match against FC Dallas presents a different scenario than his previous outings. The Argentine captain is about to navigate tighter quarters. Sergio Busquets is the driving force in midfield, while Josef Martinez works with Messi in the attacking zone to create chances. Given FC Dallas' impressive scoring record, Deandre Yedlin must perform admirably on defence.

When is Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Miami will play FC Dallas in their upcoming Leagues Cup 2023 match. The game will take place on Monday, August 7, at Toyota Stadium in Texas. The game is set to begin at 7:00 a.m. IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of this match in India. Because the tournament has no official broadcast partner in India, fans will be unable to watch the live telecast of the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match on their television sets. Fan Asks Lionel Messi for a Kiss, Inter Miami Star Obliges; Video Goes Viral

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Although no information about live streaming of the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match is available, the match will be streamed live on Apple TV, which is great news for football fans around the world. They can watch the game live online through Apple TV, but they must have a subscription.

