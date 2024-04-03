Inter Miami recently fared poorly in the league matches. They failed to register a win in the competition in back-to-back games. Luis Suarez powered them to a 3-1 victory over DC United. But couldn’t repeat the magic in the next games. The absence of Lionel Messi hurt the side as they dropped to second place in the Eastern Conference since Messi took a knock in the CONCACAF round of 16 match against Nashville on March 7. In the next one-month period, Messi just played two matches. But looking at the team’s form and the quality of opponents in the quarterfinal match, Coach Tata Martino might be forced to call Messi. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Sides With Argentine in GOAT Debate,

Monterrey, managed by Fernando Ortiz, will face the Inter Miami team after a disappointing 0-2 defeat against Chivas de Guadalajara in their most recent LIGA MX Clausura match. Despite the setback, Los Rayados boast a strong Concacaf Champions Cup campaign. It cruised through the Round of 16 with a dominant display against the US-based side, FC Cincinnati with a resounding 7-1 aggregate score.

Monterrey is regarded as one of the best remaining teams in the Champions Cup tournament, which it has previously won five times. Monterrey is tied for first place in the LIGA MX Clausura table with Club America

When is Inter Miami vs Monterrey, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Inter Miami will play their two-legged quarterfinal fixture against Monterrey at home – the Chase Stadium on April 4 Indian Standard Time (IST). For Indian fans, the match will be available live from 05:30 AM IST.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Monterrey, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 fixture in India. So football fans in India won't be able to watch a live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 match. Scroll down for live-streaming details.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Monterrey, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Football Match?

The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 fixture is not available on television but fans can enjoy Inter Miami vs Monterrey live streaming on the FanCode App. This streaming will be available on a chargeable basis.

