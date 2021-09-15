Fans would witness a clash between two heavyweight sides when Inter Milan and Real Madrid face up against each other in a Group D match of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 on Thursday. The match has a start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the San Siro stadium. The best part about this match is that both teams are evenly poised. While Inter Milan, who are the Serie A champions have won two out of their three matches played in domestic competition, Real Madrid also have had a fairly good start as well, topping the La Liga table with 10 points from four matches. Their players have indeed been in really good form, with Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and even new signing Eduardo Camavinga, scoring goals in recent matches. Ancelotti's side features some big names like Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and also Toni Kroos, all of whom are players who can make a big difference to a match, as big and important as this one. #OleOut Trends on Twitter After Manchester United Suffer 1–2 Loss Against BSC Young Boys in UEFA Champions League 2021–22 Opener

Inter Milan, who are without few of their key players from last season, would bank of new signing Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu to step up and lead from the front. This match is expected to be a thrilling one. Real Madrid, however, are predicted to win this game 2-1.

When is Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group D Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro in Milan, on September 16, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group D Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group D Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

