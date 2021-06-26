Italy and Austria take on each other in the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal and thus both the teams will be looking to give their best in this knockout clash. Interestingly, the two sides meet for the first time since 2008. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Italy vs Austria live streaming online then continue reading. Euro 2020 Day 14 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Round of 16 Fixtures.

In last 13 meetings between these two, Italy are unbeaten; having won ten and drawn three. Whenever, Italy and Austria have faced-off on a bigger stage, the former has emerged victorious. Meanwhile, Austria are playing their first knockout match in the European Championship.

When is Italy vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Italy vs Austria Euro 2020 match will be played on June 27, 2021 (Saturday) at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Italy vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Italy vs Austria, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Italy vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Italy vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).