England and Italy will be aiming to become the new champions of Europe as they face each other in the finals of Euro 2020. The summit clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021 (late Sunday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Italy vs England, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Italy vs England, Euro 2020: A Look At Head-to-Head Record Between Two Teams.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in the competition and will put their undefeated record to the test as they aim to be crowned as the champions of Europe. The teams have met each other 27 times with Italy leading the head-to-head record with 11 wins compared to England's eight victories. This is Italy’s 10th major international final while England are appearing in only their second final and first since the 1966 World Cup win. England Chase History As They Face Formidable Italy in Final.

When is Italy vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 Final Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Italy vs England Euro 2020 final match will be played on July 12, 2021 (Monday) at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Italy vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will telecast Italy vs England final live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Italy vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Italy vs England, Euro 2020 final football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).