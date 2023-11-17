Italy are third in Group C behind England and Ukraine and with two games remaining in the group for the defending European champions, it is both must-win encounters for them. The Ukraine game might very well decide the fate of the two team but a win at home to North Macedonia will give them a lot of confidence. Luciano Spalletti’s men were thumped by England in the previous round of the qualifiers and he needs to tweak his strategy a bit for this important match. North Macedonia have won twice in their six matches played and they will feel they need to win the last two and hope the other results go their way to have an outside chance of qualifying. Italy versus North Macedonia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 am IST. Liechtenstein 0-2 Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Former Champions Continue Winning Streak.

Rafael Toloi, Alex Meret, Manuel Locatelli, Alessandro Bastoni and David Calabria are all missing in action for Italy due to injuries. Federico Chiesa will be a key player in attack and he will be partnered by Dominico Berardi and Gianluca Scamacca in the final third. Jorginho has been getting games for Arsenal in the opening half of the season and he will be a key man in midfield.

Stefan Ristovski is part of the matchday squad for North Macedonia and should start on the bench. Valon Ethemi and Ljupcho Doriev miss out after being a key member in the last few games. Arijan Ademi in midfield will be the key as he is the one that makes them tick with his slick passing range. Granit Xhaka Sets Swiss Record With 119th Appearance for Switzerland Men’s National Football Team, Achieves Feat Against Israel in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.

When Is Italy vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Italy vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played on Saturday, November 18. Stadio Olimpico Tour, Italy will host this Group C match at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Italy vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Italy vs Malta, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for live telecast. UEFA Confirm UK and Republic of Ireland As Hosts Of Euro 2028; Italy and Turkey to Co-Host 2032 Edition

Is Italy vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Italy vs North Macedonia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live-streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Italy have the added advantage as it's their home game. Italy don’t often do well under pressure as we have seen in recent past. But expect them to rise to the occasion and get the job done.

