Italy take on Switzerland in a crunch tie that will see both sides vying for the top spot in the Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The reigning European champions have managed 14 points from 6 games and it is only a superior goal difference that sees them leapfrog Switzerland at the top. Both sides will be aiming to steer clear of having to qualify via the play-offs and hence this game assumes added significance. Roberto Mancini saw his team secure third place in the Nations League and now has his sights set out on progress to the main event of the World Cup. Opponents Switzerland are no pushovers though and have beaten some big names of late on the international stage. Pablo Sarabia Takes Spain to 1-0 Win Against Greece in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers.

Giorgio Chiellini, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ciro Immobile are some of the big names missing out for Italy. Jorginho in the middle of the park brings composure on the ball and with Nicolo Barella and Manuel Locatelli alongside him, the three-man Italian midfield looks strong. Going forward it is Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne and they can be threatening on the break.

Granit Xhaka and Haris Seferovic are missing for Switzerland while the likes of star forward Breel Embolo and Nico Elvedi have withdrawn from the squad due to injuries. Xherdan Shaqiri needs to step up for the visitors in order to create openings. Mario Gavranovic looked dangerous whenever he came on as a substitute during the Euros and Italy need to keep a close tab on him this evening.

When is Italy vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Italy vs Switzerland clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome on November 13, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Italy vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Italy vs Switzerland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Italy vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Italy vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming.

This game has the making of a great contest as both teams are technically superior and do not give much space at the back to opponent. A 1-1 score looks the likely outcome.

