Jack Grealish has finally revealed why didn’t join Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Gralish was heavily linked with a transfer to United last summer but ended up signing a new five-year contract with Aston Villa where he is now the captain. United were keen to add the England international to their squad in the summer transfer window but were put off by Villa’s 80 Pounds asking price. The player was also reportedly interested in joining the 20-time Premier League champions and only signed a new contract with Villa when it became certain United weren’t coming for him. Manchester United Fans Trend #OleOut After Their Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace in EPL 2021 (Check Reactions).

Grealish was asked by a fan why he didn’t join United last summer. To which the Villa captain responded, “You’ve got Bruno anyway.” Bruno Fernandes joined United in January last year and since then he has been the cornerstone of United’s game plan. Grealish, who plays in the same position as Fernandes was seen as an option from the bench by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 25-year-old can also play as a left-winger, a position currently held by Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes, Other Manchester United Players May Be Stopped From Travelling for National Duty if Quarantine Is Required, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jack Grealish in Conversation With Harry Pinero

Jack Grealish just casually dropping expected assists and big chances created in conversation with @harrypinero 👏 pic.twitter.com/OSavDWOSZQ — Tom Worville (@Worville) March 4, 2021

The England international has scored six goals and assisted 10 times this season. He has been crucial to Villa enjoying their best season in the Premier League in a long time. Dean Smith’s side are currently ninth in the table with 39 points and just four behind Liverpool, who hold the final European spot. Grealish is, however, currently out injured. His injury has coincided with Villa’s three-match winless run. They were beaten by bottom-placed Sheffield United in their last match and have also lost to Leicester City.

Grealish also reserved the praise for Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne. When the fan praised him and complimented his touch, Grealish was quick to mention that was not true. "You’ve got the filthiest first touch in the Prem,” the fan said to which Grealish replied: “That’s not true. I do some alright touches but you need to put a bit of respect on Bruno and KDB.”

