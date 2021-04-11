Juventus and Genoa will be looking to battle it out in the middle at the Juventus Training Centre in Turin. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. The Bianoconeri is facing no roaster issues as most of their players are fit. Paulo Dybala made it to the squad in the last match against Napoli and even scored a goal. JUV vs GEN Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Juventus vs Genoa Football Match.

On the other hand, Genoa will be without its key players like Kevin Strootman as he was suspended. A couple of players like Luca Pellegrini and Lennart Czyborra will be missing out due to injury. So the visitors do have a few roaster issues which they will be wanting to sort. The two teams have had quite a contrasting fortune in Serie A 2021. Juventus is placed on number three of the points table whereas, Genoa is on number 13. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Genoa match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Genoa match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Genoa match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

