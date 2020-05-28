La Liga 2019–20 Would Have Ended if Real Madrid Were on Top, Claims Ex- Barcelona President Ahead of Season Restart

Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has claimed that La Liga season would have been cancelled if Real Madrid were on top of the league points table when the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona led the La Liga 2019-20 points table when the season was halted due to COVID-19 virus. They led Real Madrid by two points after 27 rounds and with 11 games left to play. La Liga is set to resume the season by mid-June to determine the league winner as well the relegations. The league is also planning to hold on every day of the week to ensure a quick finish to the season. Lionel Messi Exhibits Agility During Barcelona Practice Session, Catalan Giants Share Video.

But Gaspart, who was the Barcelona coach from 2000 to 2003, said things would have been different if Madrid would have been leading the league instead of Barcelona when the season was suspended. "If Madrid had finished as leader before the confinement, La Liga would have ended," he told Tertulia del 10 del Barca. Didier Deschamps Believes Premier League and La Liga Are Prioritising Money As They Look to Restart Pending Season.

Meanwhile, Barca captain and talisman Lionel Messi said he was eager to play football again but added that it would be strange to play under the normal circumstances. "I don't think anyone could have seen something like this coming. Some people warned that worldwide pandemics could happen from time to time, but I really never could have imagined it would unfold like it did, or the enormous impact it's having on virtually the entire world," Messi was quoted by Goal as telling Adidas.

"Living or working with so much uncertainty is never easy, especially when faced with a situation as unheard-of as this one. We all wonder when we'll get back to work when we'll start training and competing again. For any soccer player, it's crucial to stay focused when you hit the field.

"When we start playing again, it will be like starting from scratch. We'll have some time to get ready before the league starts up, and we'll also get back key players on our team who were injured. Technically it will still be the same season, but I think every team and player will feel it's different,” he added.