Lautaro Martinez Transfer Update: Inter Milan Want Arturo Vidal and Antoine Griezmann From Barcelona in Exchange

Lautaro, Griezmann and Vidal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lautaro Martinez has been the top priority for Barcelona as they look to reinforce their attacking options for next season. The striker himself has expressed the desire to play alongside his idol Lionel Messi but the Spanish side are struggling to fund £96m (€111m) transfer fee of the Argentine. According to reports, the Italian side has asked for two players to be included in the deal if they want to sign the 22-year-old. Lautaro Martinez Transfer News Update: Barcelona Struggling to Fund Inter Milan Striker’s Release Clause.

As reported by Daily Mail via Sport, Inter Milan want Arturo Vidal and Antoine Griezmann if they are to sell Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona. The Italian giants want the Chilean on a permanent deal while the French World Cup winner will join the club on loan. Lautaro has scored 16 goals in 31 appearances this season in all competitions for Antonio Conte’s men. Barcelona Suffer Huge Blow As Inter Milan Vice-President Javier Zanetti Claims Striker Is Happy at the Club.

Antoine Griezmann arrived in the summer at the Catalan club from rivals Atletico Madrid and was expected to be a direct replacement for Luis Suarez. But the Frenchman was used on the left-wing by now sacked Ernesto Valverde, which limited his effect on the game. But even after playing out of position, the 29-year-old has scored 14 goals in the season.

However, Griezmann could be allowed to leave as the club consider Lautaro Martinez to be their main striker for the upcoming few years. Meanwhile, Arturo Vidal moved to Barcelona in 2018 from Bayern Munich and has found regular game time difficult to come by. The 32-year-old has made 31 appearances this season but most of them have been off the bench.

Lautaro Martinez joined Inter Milan for £19.7 million in 2018 from Argentine team Racing Club and since then has firmly established himself as one of the top strikers in world football right now. His contract with the Italian giants runs out in 2023.