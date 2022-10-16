Arsenal will look to continue their sensational winning run when they travel to take on Leeds United in the latest round of Premier League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Leeda United vs Arsenal, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Arsenal 3–2 Liverpool, Premier League 2022–23: Gunners Back As Table-Toppers After Dominant Win at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal have registered three consecutive wins in the Premier League and are coming off a sensational win over Liverpool. The Gunners will be aiming to continue that run and extend their lead at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Leeds United are winless in their past five fixtures and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

When is Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leeds United vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Elland Road in Yorkshire. The game will be held on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Arsenal match.

